Ghana Meets Naija: Sarkodie Releases Official Video for ‘Far Away’ featuring Korede Bello

This single was included in the Sarkcess Music lead act’s last body of work, an album he titled “Highest”.

Being one of the great tunes of the album, it is no surprise that he has dropped a video to go with the audio.

After releasing six videos off his “Highest” album in one day few weeks ago, Sarkodie comes through with the official music video for “Far Away”.

Off his recently released 18-track album themed Highest, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie releases the video for Far Away.

On Far Away, Sarkodie enlisted Mavin Records superstar – Korede Bello.

The song was produced by T’Spize and the video was directed by Sesan.

The Highest album was released in September and distributed worldwide by Sony Music UK

source: Thenet.ng

