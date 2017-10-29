Girona stun Real Madrid in Laliga

Real Madrid suffered their second defeat of the season as they were stunned 2-1 by newly promoted side 2-1 against Girona on Sunday.

Goals from Cristhian Stuani and Portu in four second-half minutes cancelled out Isco’s opener for Madrid as Real fell eight points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after just 10 games.

Madrid were making their first appearance in the deeply divided region since a violence marred October 1 referendum plunged Spain into political crisis.

As a reported one million people joined a rally in Barcelona in favour of Spanish unity on Sunday, just over 100 kilometres away in the pro-independence heartland of Girona, the visitors were expected to receive a hostile reception.

