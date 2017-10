‘I give Iceberg slim a reason to smile, he is my ride or die’ – Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim shared loved up photos with her rapper boyfriend, Iceberg slim, as both stepped out together for a comedy show in Lagos, on Sunday. See photo below

I give him a reason to smile … #MyRideOrDie #BonnieandClyde A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: