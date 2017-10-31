Gombe State Government Approves N8m For Anti-Snake Venom.

The Gombe State Government has disclosed that it had approved N8 million for the procurement of anti-snake venom for the Snake Bite Treatment Centre, Kaltungo.

Gombe state Commissioner for Health, Dr Kennedy Ishaya who disclosed this to newsmen in Gombe said the state government would inform the public as soon as the venom arrive the centre.

Kennedy said the centre provided free treatment, antibiotics as and surgical care to patients bitten by snakes and added that the Federal Government had in July provided 100 ampules to the centre, adding that all the drugs had been exhausted.

He said patients from parts of the country, Cameroun and Chad Republic were patronising the centre for snake bite treatment.

He, however, said that the new 250-capacity ward for snake bite treatment was furnished with modern equipment, adding that the ward would be inaugurated in November.

The commissioner appealed to the federal government to supply additional ampoules.

Dr Abubakar Balla, offiicer in charge of the Centre, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the centre had stopped admitting patients because there was no drug.

“We do not have drugs to treat patients at the moment. Currently there are only 10 persons on admission. “We can only treat those who can afford to buy drugs outside the hospital,’’ he said.

Balla commended the state government for approving N8 million to procure drugs.

Source: NAN