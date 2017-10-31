Government introduces 6 new flavours of condom

Society for Family Health Nigeria, on Tuesday, launched six new variants of condoms -Flex Classic- to help prevent sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy in the society.

The Managing Director of SFH, Mr Bright Ekweremadu, told newsmen in Lagos that the flex classic condoms were ribbed and flavoured to provide extra sensation and heightened pleasure.

SFH is an international NGO with a mission to empower Nigerians, particularly the poor and vulnerable, to live healthy lives.

Ekweremadu said, “Anyone out there who is sexually active should always use a condom, not only to prevent unwanted pregnancy but to also protect against contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

“We are expanding and launching our new condom series in different brands, flavour and texture to ensure that every sexually active Nigerian is able to find a condom of their choice.“

According to him, the expansion was to also ensure that the demands of consumers were met, by producing the brands in various flavours and textures, such as banana, chocolate and strawberry.

“Originally, we have the Gold Circle Classic, and then we introduced the flex by gold circle brand and now we are extending that brand to six different variants.

“We are only responding to the demands of our consumers; we have made available this brand in different choices of demands,“ he said.

Ekweremadu said that the products were double-tested, both nationally and internationally, to ensure its safety to end users.

“We ensured that our condoms are not only tested at the point of manufacture but also tested by the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria and it is certified to be very safe,“ he said.

Also, Mrs Jane Adizue, the Head, Sales and Distribution of SFH, said that the products were introduced to meet the needs of all Nigerians, depending on each person’s preference to ensure that they were satisfied.

“The use of condom offers dual protection, not just protecting from unwanted pregnancy, but also from contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

“Health of Nigerians is important to us and that is why we are launching these products.

“This will enable those who ordinarily will not use condoms to appreciate the fact that there are brands that can meet their needs and protect themselves and live healthy lives,’’ Adizue said.

A Nigerian Musician, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector, urged the general public who could not abstain from s*x to always make use of condoms as a tool of protection.

Ogunmefun, who is also SFH ambassador, said that there were lots of dangers for one to engage in unprotected s*x.

“It is important to keep the public informed on the advantages of using condoms.”

Source: (NAN)

