Great Work!! See The Top 5 African American Artists Who Has Given African Artists International Spotlights

Do you know that major half of American artist are Africans or are partly linked to African background? 💪🏿

So far so good, here are few African American artists who has given African artist a spot to join the league of internationals.

5. Jidenna

Real names Jidenna Theodore Mobisson (born May 4, 1985), better known by his stage name Jidenna is proudly a Nigerian by birth. After his “Classic Man” breakthrough, Jidenna has lived up to expections in the States.

Although, he has not done anything official with African acts but alot of goddies is on the box. From news source, Nigerian acts like Wizkid, Banky W and Tiwa Savage have been rumoured to feature him on their various record yet to be released.

Well, lets see what the future holds. Finger-crossed!

4. Wale

Real names Olubowale Victor Akintimehin (born September 21, 1984), better known by his stage name Wale is also a proud Nigerian. His both parents are “Yorubas”.

Wale became a house hold name having been signed to Maybach Music owned by Rick Ross in 2011. Ever since, he has impressive records that made the US top charts.

Wale has shown his love for Nigerian vibes numerous times. From the list, he has worked with Olamide, Wizkid, Reminisce, Lil Kesh, Davido and more.

3. Major Lazor

Major Lazer is an electronic dance music trio composed of record producer Diplo, DJs Jillionaire and Walshy Fire. Having been underground, they sprung up to limelight with their hit track “Lean On”, which featured DJ Snake and MØ.

The song was first offered to Rihanna and then Nicki Minaj who both rejected.

In July 2016, a new track titled “Cold Water”, featuring vocals from MØ and Justin Bieber, was released by Major Lazer. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It is unofficial, but the group have been linked to an African background. Recently, they drop a mixtape titled “Africa is the future” Vol. 2 which featured alot of Afrocentric sounds and melodies.

Thoroughly, they have aimed to put Africa as centre of music world wide. They have imported they likes of Fuse ODG, DJ Maphorisa, Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking, Wizkid, Skales, Yung L and lots more into the league of the internationals.

2. French Montana

Suprised at the list is the “Unforgettable” Morrocan American rapper French Montana. Real names Karim Kharbouch (born November 9, 1984). He is the founder of Coke Boys Records.

He officially debuted in 2012, after he signed a joint-venture recording deal with Bad Boy Records and Maybach Music Group. He made hits after hits which landed him top featured artist in the States.

In July 2017, Montana released his sophomore studio album, Jungle Rules, which peaked at number 3 on the US Billboard 200.

The album was supported by the single “Unforgettable”, featuring Swae Lee which became Montana’s first song as lead artist to reach the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

His previous visuals to this platinum hit “Unforgettable” shows the love he has for his continent Africa. The video was shot in the streets of Uganda which displays the elegance and happiness of the people.

Counting down, he has also been one of the distinguished African American act pivoting the Afro genre to the world. He has collobarated on records with Ice Prince, Wizkid, Mr. Eazi, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest and more.

1. Akon

Real names Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam (born April 16, 1973), better known as Akon is an American-born Senegalese singer. He conquered the music world with his first single “Locked Up” off his debut album “Trouble”.

He is the first solo artist to hold both the number one and two spots simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 charts twice. Records after records, albums after albums, Akon has been consistent with the fire.

He has worked with the various hip hop giants in America. His “Hold My Hands” which featured the Late Legend Michael Jackson will always be a breathe of fresh hair to soul listeners.

Down to Africa, Akon has been a door opener to African acts. Not only been featured on but has also linked African acts to other American acts (Psquare and Rick Ross, 2baba and T Pain).

From Senegal to Tanzania to South Africa to Nigeria and to Ghana, Akon has been a leader and same time a supporter of Africa tunes to the world.

He has featured on sounds from Psquare, May D, Dbanj, Wizkid, Davido, Runtown, Donaeo, Senegalese artists Bobaaand Youssou N’Dour, South Africa’s Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah and the DRC’s Fally Ipupa etc.

Source: Naijaloaded

