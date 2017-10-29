ICYMI: Reason I’m still single at 31 –Iyanya

Kukere exponent, Iyanya, is blessed with a physique most women drool over. He knows this perhaps, little wonder he pulls off his shirt on stage and winds his waist during performance.

But even as most people may think he showcases his s*xual appeal to swoon the ladies, the artiste told Saturday beats he does that just for entertainment purposes.

The singer who spoke on his love life said that although he is single at the moment with no hopes of getting hooked to a lady any time soon, he is running from women.

“How do I miss the attention of women when I am running away from them? Check me out, even without music, you think I would not get girls? Girls are not an issue, they flock around me and it is even happening as I speak with you. I am not in love with anybody at the moment because I am focused on a lot of things. When the time comes, nobody would know.”

Apparently referring to the relationship that was rumoured that he had with Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya said he would certainly keep his relationship off prying eyes.

“When I fall in love again, I am definitely not going to inform the press and the reason is simple, anytime I step out to tell the world that this is my girlfriend, I end up losing the girl. Over the years, I have learnt to keep it to myself. I would show the world my videos and shows but not my girlfriend. I would not show the world when we are kissing. I have learnt from my past mistakes,” he said.

Aside from his love life, so many would also think the singer’s fame is dwindling. But Iyanya told Saturday Beats that he is not bothered by what others think of him.

“I feel nothing when people say I am not the Iyanya they used to know because everything is in their head. What you think about me is not what is happening in my world and you think such because of what you see or hear. I am fine, I am blessed and I am still touring the world. I am happy. So, if you are over there thinking that Iyanya is not who he used to be, then that is your thought and has nothing to do with me.”

He continued, “Everything about me is still happening on a high level; don’t judge me based on what I post on social media. I am blessed and it is for life. You cannot judge me based on what you see me post. I show you only what I want you to see, it does not mean that my life depends on the pictures or videos that I post. This is a social media world where people judge you based on what they see on your social media pages.

“That is not my life; it is only what I show people. I have a life that is different from what I post, so no one can generalise my being just by looking at pictures. People would have different opinions about my music but as an entertainer, I have to be versatile. I won a competition in 2008 and within the ten weeks that the competition lasted, I was expected to do different genres of music. I don’t just have fans that want to listen to dance songs, there are those who want to hear me sing, so there is nothing wrong with stepping the tempo up or down because I am not catering to a particular kind of fans. I have people who love the Kukere guy while the others are in love with the guy that won MTN Project Fame nine years ago. I always try to balance it but it is okay for people to have their opinion but I am doing very well.”

Source: Punch

