I’d Rather Stay Single, Than Move To The Mainland Because Of Marriage- Nigerian Lady

A Nigerian lady identified as Poison Ivy, has said she cannot marry a man who lives on the mainland, as she’d rather be single, than to move with him to the mainland.

Poison Ivy stated this on her Twitter page, where she said;

“If marriage means moving to the mainland, I’d rather stay single. Thank you.”

It was not stated if she stays on the Island, but Poison Ivy has said she can’t date guys that reside on the Mainland, like, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Mowe, Ibafo and the likes.

The tweet has since gone viral online and has received negative comments by online users.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: