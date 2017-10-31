“I’m not invincible”- Simon Cowell reveals the real health reason behind his fall as he vows to take better care of himself for the sake of his son

On Friday, Simon Cowell was forced to pull out of the first X Factor live shows after he suffered a terrifying fall down the stairs. Simon Cowell has now revealed his poor health was the reason behind the fall.

Speaking to The Sun, the 58-year-old explained he had fainted due to “low blood pressure”. He vowed to start “taking good care of himself” from now on, for the sake of his son Eric, three. The reality television judge admitted the horrific fall had reminded him he was not “invincible”, and that he has a responsibility to take control of his health as a father.

He said on Sunday: “Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock.”

He continued: “They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out.”

He then added: “After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”

The music mogul had been going to get a cup of milk on Friday morning to help him sleep when he fell, leading him to be stretchered out of his home in a neck brace. He was then forced to pull out of The X Factor live shows this weekend, with Alesha Dixon taking his place on the panel.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

