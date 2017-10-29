Why I’m not signed on with any record company –Waje

In Nigeria, being signed to a record company is a big deal for most artistes as it affords them the platform to showcase their talent.

But singer, Aituaje Iruobe, who is known as Waje in the Nigerian entertainment industry, has been able to forge ahead in her career without a record deal.

She told Sunday Scoop that she had many offers in the past and is still getting offers, but she has decided to be a solo artiste.

“I see myself as an independent artiste. I have been like this for a while. My experience with the first professional record deal I signed made me decide to stand alone. When I started out in the industry, I was signed to a record label that did not do anything for me for a long while.

“If I see a young talent, who wants a record deal, I will tell him or her the advantages and disadvantages”, she said.

“However, there are so many people I have had collaborations with. Even though I am an independent artiste, I always partner with people and organisations. To be honest, I cannot do everything on my own,” Waje stated.

Inasmuch as new talents are emerging in the industry, she insisted that she is not under pressure because she tries to improve herself every day.

She said, “It is one thing for you to be a top artiste and it is another thing for you to maintain it. For me, I just want to improve. If you’ve been following me closely, I am also very involved in developing young talents in any way I can. I might not be able to give out money, but I advise and mentor many of them.

“I do not see new talents as threats to me; I even think it is a blessing that we have them. My fans will always be mine as long as I continue to create great music.”

Similarly, the mother of one stated that she has no plans to float a record company like most of her colleagues.

Waje said, “For me, maybe in the next 10 years, I might have a management company or agency. But I do not really know much about record labels. I will not like to do what I am not vast in. I know that I can offer services as an adviser or consultant; but I am not there yet too.”

source: Punch

