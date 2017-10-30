Monday , 30 October 2017

Ivory Coast President meets President Buhari behind closed door in Aso Rock

Tope Alabi October 30, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed-door with President of Cote D’Ivoire, Alassane Quattara at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Mr. Quattara, who arrived the presidential villa at about 12.15 p.m., was introduced to some cabinet ministers and presidential aides by President Buhari before the commencement of their meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two presidents are meeting officially for the first time since the inauguration of President Buhari’s administration on May 29, 2017.

Mr. Quattara, had on April 20, 2015, met with Mr. Buhari, then, as president-elect, shortly after a meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Source: (NAN)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Nigerian Lady Discovers Her Gateman Of 10years Died In Cotonou 20 years Ago

So here’s a bizzare reincarnation story shared on social media by a Nigerian brand specialist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946