Iyiola Omisore invited by the Police for assaulting Late Isiaka Adeleke

The Osun State Police Command have invited former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, over an alleged attack on the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke in line to the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) in 2014.

The late senator, who was a governorship candidate of the PDP shortly before the 2014 governorship election in Osun State had accused Omisore and a former Minister of State for Police Affairs, Jelili Adesiyan and one Sogo Agboola, of beating him up at a hotel where he had gone to meet officials of the PDP sent to conduct the primary.

Adeleke, eventually defected to the All Progressives Congress ahead of the poll to assist Governor Rauf Aregbesola to win his second term while he (Adeleke) contested Osun West Senatorial Election and won. He, however, died on April 23, 2017.

Despite the death of the complainant, the police last week sent an invitation to Omisore asking him to report to the Police Headquarters in Osogbo concerning the case of assault levelled against him by the late senator.

A copy of the letter obtained by our correspondent in Osogbo on Sunday dated, October 20, 2017 was signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Mr. Umega Uzochukwu.

The letter read, “You are invited to meet with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in connection with a case of assault and assigning harm reported by the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke against you. Looking forward to seeing you on the 27th day of October, 2017 at about 1200hrs, please.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Mrs. Folashade Odoro, when contacted told our correspondent that the police invited the senator.

However, a source who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that Omisore failed to appear at the Police station, but did not state the reason for Omisore’s refusal to honour the invitation but he said the reason for the “belated invitation was political.”

He said, “Governorship election is holding in Osun next year and politicians may want to use anything to stop their opponents. This is most likely going to be one of it.”

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

