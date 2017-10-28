This Is Why Jim Iyke Doesn’t Want To Be Labelled A Nollywood Actor

Nollywood actor and business man, Jim Iyke in a recent interview said he doesn’t want to be referred to as a Nollywood actor.

According to him,

“I don’t want anyone to label me a Nollywood actor. I want to be a business man, I want to be a philanthropist, I want to help people in my lifetime, leave my signature in the stamps of time. I want people to wake up and say ‘hey, if you didn’t do this, this wouldn’t haven’t happened. And I want to say the same of people.”

During the interview, the actor also spoke about his shocking s*xual harassment experience, the role he regrets playing, and his upcoming reality TV show.

He, also revealed the real-life character he would love to interpret on screen.

“It’s a man with the depth of Denzel Washington. Denzel is not just an actor, that’s how I don’t want to be perceived as well. That’s why I’m always going off and on to go educate myself some more, elevate my mind some more, invest in things that are outside the confines, fail in many more things and succeed as well as I go.”

source: Stargist

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: