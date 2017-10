Jim Iyke Speaks Up, Says He Was Taken Advantage Of By TB Joshua Took

Even when days have gone past the controversy over what really happened when Jim Iyke attended Synagogue Church of all Nations church, headed by Prophet TB Joshua.

Jim Iyke has however finally opened up on what really went down when he visited the church.

In an interview with Channels, Jim said he was taken advantage of although he wasn’t paid for the act. He revealed further that he was forced to come to the church.

Watch video below:

source: Channels

