Juliet Ibrahim To Give Her Clothes Out To Fans

Juliet Ibrahim disclosed her plans To Give out Exquisite Pieces Of All The Collections She Has Worn since the year 2017 began.

Juliet Ibrahim shared;

“I’ll be giving away some exquisite pieces out of all the collections I have rocked since January 2017 including the shoes in this photo kind courtesy of the designers and stylists.

Follow julietibrahimaddict for details on how to be a part of this.
Other brands can contact/dm the page if they want to give away more goodies in addition to what we already have to my amazing followers via julietibrahimaddict #julietibrahimgiveaway
#shadesbyjulietibrahim
shadesbyjulietibrahim”

