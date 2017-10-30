Monday , 30 October 2017

Julius Agwu Is A Proud Husband As Wife Graduates From Training Institute

Olayinka October 30, 2017

Julius Agwu took to Instagram to congratulate his wife, Ibiere on her graduation from Discipleship Training Institute

He wrote:

Yeah 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Congratulations to my wifey @ibmac_a 👍🏽 on your graduation 🎓 from #DTI (Discipleship Training Institute)

Julius had a major brain surgery in 2015 after he drastically lost weight and discovered it was due to some growths in his brain. Then last year, he reportedly suffered a relapse while in Ireland for his Crack Ya Ribs show and was admitted.

His wife, Ibiere Belema MacClayton stood by him through it all

Here’s what he shared on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba2TtB5HyNX/?taken-by=juliusagwu1

source:  Instagram

