Justin Bieber Spotted Having Breakfast With His Ex-Girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Canadian music pop star turned born again Christian, Justin Bieber, was photoed having breakfast with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on Sunday morning.

The ex-lovers were having a chat at a cafe in Westlake Village with Bieber rockin’ a hoodie, and Selena not wearing much to cover up.

According to TMZ, who got a hold of the photo, this is the 3rd sighting recently where the 2 exes have hung out, as it was also gathered that Selena’s Boyfriend, The Weekend, was fully aware of them hanging out, and he’s totally cool.

