Kathy Griffin declares open war on Andy Cohen and TMZ (video)

American comedian, Kathy Griffin, who generated massive outrage when she held up a decapitated bloody dummy head that resembled Donald Trump, has declared war on TMZ’s founder Harvey Levin and her former boss, Bravo TV show host Andy Cohen.

She released a new 17-minute video where she slammed both men and made some accusations against them. She accused Andy Cohen of offering her drugs when she appeared as a guest on his show ‘Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen’. She then went on to accuse Levin of being complicit in quieting scandals surrounding Harvey Weinstein and also possibly Donald Trump.

She captioned the video on Twitter: “If you have 17 minutes to spare, I have a hell of a story to tell. @Andy@TMZ @HarveyLevinTMZ”

She said at a point in the video: “People like Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen, honestly just live to take women down.”

She said of Cohen: “Both times I did (Andy Cohen’s) show, right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office if I wanted to do blow. I’ve never had a drink in my life. You guys know I’m no prude but I’m kind of like a straightedge, I thought he was kidding the first time.”

She added: “I was hoping he was kidding, the second time I do the show, same thing. So once again we’re alone in an office and he’s like, ‘Wanna do some coke?’ And I’m thinking, ‘He’s serious!’ Trust me, he’s going to say he’s kidding and everything, no. He was asking me to do cocaine with him, that made me very uncomfortable.”

It is believed that her rant was prompted by an interview Kathy’s former boss of 10 years, Andy Cohen granted. Cohen did an interview with TMZ photographers on October 27 at the Los Angeles International Airport, and during the interview, Cohen acted like he didn’t know Griffin.

Kathy also accused Andy of being jealous of her. She called him a “miserable boss” and claimed Andy harassed her and treated her “poorly.” Directing her attention to TMZ, Kathy shared TMZ founder Harry Levin’s phone number as well as his message asking her to call him back.

She also added that during the two month investigation following the controversial photo of Donald Trump, that she and her family members received death threats.

She said: “phone numbers got out of my mom and my mom got death threats at her retirement village and my sister while she was dying of cancer got death threats at her apartment.”

She also claimed that she has been targeted by the Interpol and that many times they had to detain her at various airports following the Trump controversy.

After seeing the 17-minute long video, Andy took to Twitter to deny the allegation. He wrote: “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.”

Bravo spokesperson said told BuzzFeed: “This is completely false and we are not going to credit it with any more attention.”

It is believed that this video may have ruined Griffin’s relationships and her chances of ever working with Hollywood again.

Watch the video below.

Source: TMZ

