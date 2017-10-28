Kogi State Youths protest to reject 1,260 bags of rice donated by Dino Melaye and Co

On Friday, October 27, a group of Kogi state youths organized a protest against the donation of 1,260 bags of rice by Senator Dino Melaye and his colleagues.

The Kogi Youth Movement for Credible Leadership (KYMCL) sent out its members who were armed with placards.

Some of the Placards read “Kogi is not IDP camp”, “Bags of rice cannot stop your recall”.

According to the president of the organization, the donation was carried out to mock the state.

He said:

“This act is unpatriotic and a slap on the good image of our people and a mockery on the plight of Kogi State civil servants and civil servants across the country who are suffering the same fate due to dwindling economic situation nationwide. “If this act by the Senators was done in good faith, the donation should have been done for civil servants nationwide. “But because it was laced with politics of wickedness and hatred for the common civil servant, a mockery 1,260 bags of rice was conjured to demean the sacred pride of our people.”

According to Daily Post, Abdullahi called on all civil servants in Kogi to raise their heads above the parody of bags of rice from the senators.

The group also pressed for all to restate their support for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye by his constituents.

