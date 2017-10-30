Lady Who Welcomed Quadruplets in Katsina Dies

Days after welcoming quadruplets (three boys and one girl) through caesarean operation at the General Hospital, Malumfashi, Katsina State , 38-year-old Gaje Zubairu reportedly died on Sunday Morning.

Though the hospital who confirmed the lady’s death just after welcoming her babies on Wednesday couldn’t provide details surrounding her death, however the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. AbdulHamed Abdullahi, said the lady’s death was unconnected with the Cesarean section, because according to them, her health condition had already stabilized after the operation and plans were even being made for the naming of the babies.

Northern City News reports that a source who pleaded anonymity, said ;

“Gaje had already scaled though the operation stress and we were looking forward to the naming ceremony of the babies. “A good Samaritan had even purchased the ram that is to be slaughtered on Wednesday for the naming ceremony. We were just alerted this morning from our duty post to her sudden restlessness and few minutes later, she was dead.”

It was also gathered that one of the quadruplets died in the evening of the delivery date, leaving three behind who are reportedly in good condition.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: