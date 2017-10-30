Lady Rescued from committing suicide after her boyfriend hurt her feelings in Lekki, Lagos (Photo+Video)

A young Nigerian lady was just found in a restroom and rescued after she poisoned herself with liquid soap because her boyfriend hurt her feelings in Lekki, Lagos.

According to Multiple reports making the rounds online, the young Lady was rescued earlier on Monday after poisoning herself with liquid soap because her boyfriend hurt her feelings at the Jakande area of Lekki in Lagos.

In the video which emerged online and is making rounds on social media, a guy was heard saying, ”she wan kill herself because of man.”

Lady rescued after poisoning herself with liquid soap because her boyfriend hurt her feelings at Jakande, Lekki, Lagos A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: