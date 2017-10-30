Monday , 30 October 2017

Lady Rescued from committing suicide after her boyfriend hurt her feelings in Lekki, Lagos (Photo+Video)

Young October 30, 2017

A young Nigerian lady was just found in a restroom and rescued after she poisoned herself with liquid soap because her boyfriend hurt her feelings in Lekki, Lagos.

According to Multiple reports making the rounds online, the young Lady was rescued earlier on Monday after poisoning herself with liquid soap because her boyfriend hurt her feelings at the Jakande area of Lekki in Lagos.

In the video which emerged online and is making rounds on social media, a guy was heard saying, ”she wan kill herself because of man.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

“Get 10k retweets and I will marry you”- 19yr old Nigerian girl tells her 19-year-old crush, he gets 20k retweets

A 19-year-old Nigerian social media user @apiamorris, asked his dream crush if she would marry …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946