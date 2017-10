Late Nollywood actor and filmmaker Obi Madubogwo to be buried on November 10

The family of late Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwo who died at the age of 47, has announced Friday, November 10, 2017, as the date for his final burial.

The late actor who died on the 28th of August after battling with diabetes for several years, will be buried at his hometown in Ogidi, Anambra State.

He is survived by his wife, children, and family members.

May his soul rest in peace (Amen).

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

