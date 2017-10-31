Tuesday , 31 October 2017

‘Let me buy fake Gucci with fake money to beautify my fake life’ – Hushpuppi mocks his former friends and haters

Jo Daniel October 31, 2017

Flamboyant spender Hushpuppi, who has been badly dragged on social media for the past few days by his friends turned enemies, shared this in reaction to their claims that he isn’t as wealthy as he portrays himself on social media!

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

