Lovely Moments From FalzThe Bahd Guy’s ‘Playboy’ Themed Birthday Party

On Saturday, October 28, 2017 Nigerian raapper, Falz The Bahd Guy and his manager, Femisoro Ajayi celebrated their birthday party.

For Falz, it was his 27th birthday and he opted for a ‘playboy’ themed celebration in honour of Hugh Hefner who died this month.

Falz threw out a big surprise for his many fans as he released a surprise album titled “27” to celebrate his 27th birthday few days ago.

The 17-track album boast of features from Burna Boy, Sir Dauda, Wande Coal, Ycee, Terry Apala, Maleek Berry, Medikal and also Davido and Olamide.

Here are the photos from his birthday bash with friends:

source: Stargist

