“The man that blessed your friends with 50million base on fvck, can fvck u without giving u 5k..” – Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin apparently has a word or two for women who go into relationships for financial gains.

According to the actress who took to her Instagram page on Monday, October 30, 2017, where she had quite a lot to write as usual.

She wrote;

“Whenever a lady is having massive fight with her fellow ladies base on baseless issues, she need to check her man, her man issa f**king or about f**king her friends or co-workers or having horrible conversation with your friends behind u, of which it will lead to hate of no reason..”.



She further said;

“Shine your eyes, stop believing your fellow ladies are into voodoo or sell their body for money, stop hating your fellow ladies;

“The man that blessed your friends with 50million base on fvck, can fvck u without giving u 5k.. Have u heard about God sent?? Pray for one, not a man that u heard he bought this and that for a lady or your friends or colleagues.. A man know the lady that her luck works together with his own and behold, he can spend all his fortune on her, so if u run enter that kind of relationship my sister, YOU carry PUS….Y do promo ni o let’s all pray for God sent..whalai o se ko ko‎ #smallgirlwithbigbrainwithbiggestGod #whitedragon #womanofsubstances #eganmidogo #lizzyanjorinclothings.”

-Gistreel

