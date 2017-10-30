Man Sells Illegal Ammunition To Armed Robbers Nabbed

A man who illegally sells ammunition to armed robbers in an Edo State community has finally been nabbed by police officers.

According to The Nation, a middle-aged man identified as Matthew Johnson has been arrested for illegally selling ammunition at Ogwa village in Esan West local government area.

Matthew was nabbed after a tip-off to the police that he was selling ammunition to robbers in the area.

Speaking when he was paraded at the Police headquarters, Matthew said he only sold ammunition to hunters association in the locality and not armed robbers.

He said he didn’t know that he had to register and obtain a license before embarking on the business.

His words, “I sell cartridges to hunters in Ogwa. Police arrested me because I don’t have the registration to start selling cartridges.

“Nobody told me about the registration. I have been in the business for 11 months. I bought them from Onitsha. The people selling it to us knows how they used to transport it. Our own is to pay.”

Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo said the suspect would seen be charged to court.