Man And His Wife Welcome Triplets After Waiting 10 Years | Photos

Tears of joy have rushed out of the eyes of a Nigerian couple who were blessed with triplets after 10 years of childlessness.

A Nigerian man from Rivers state, Charles Ojieh and his beautiful wife Laide Ojieh have been blessed in a special way after suffering for 10 years trying to have a child.

The lovely couple have been blessed with triplets. According to a family friend, Amaka Mazi-Njoku who shared the story, God blessed the couple in an extraordinary way.

Mazi-Njoku wrote: “Tears of Joy flowing freely, unashamedly, I say thank you Lord. The God that fetched water with a basket has done it. After 10 years, he has rewarded his children three times over. You are God all by yourself . Congratulations to Laide Ojieh and Charles Ojieh on the arrival of their triplets. I am a proud Aunty.”