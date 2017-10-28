Manchester United beat Kaneless Spurs 1-0

A late goal from Anthony Martial who came off the bench was all Manchester United needed to defeat a 1-0 win over Premier League title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Victory saw United, who had started the day ahead of Spurs on goal difference alone, go three points clear of their London rivals.

France international Martial, currently battling to win a regular starting place under Jose Mourinho, did his chances no harm with the manner of his 81st minute winning goal, even if it was a curiously direct affair.

A long kick forward by goalkeeper David De Gea was headed on by Romelu Lukaku and Martial sprinted away from the Spurs back line before calmly beating the keeper with an excellent finish.

It was a disappointing way for Spurs to lose a game and the fact that the London club were without injured leading striker Harry Kane is bound to revive the debate over whether their bid to be crowned champions is too reliant on the England forward.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

