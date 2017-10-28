A “Massive” Breakthrough Hits “One Corner” Crooner, Patapaa

Patapaa Hits Breakthrough With His First Paid Show. The Singer Of Viral Hit Song ‘One Corner’, Patapaa Has Just Been Paid His First Show in Ghana.

This is considered a breakthrough as he has always complained of not getting any money from his hit track.

Those days are behind him now as ‘things are getting better’. Recently Patapaa performed at the ‘WAV’ concert in Takoradi and according to organizers, he made Ghc 5,000 for his performance.

Aside his appearance fee, organizers also took care of travel, accommodation and food expenses.

Anyway, as he makes more money for himself, his collaborators on the song are also calling to be ‘settled’ since they helped him compose the song and he paid them nothing at the time.

source: 36ng

