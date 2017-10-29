Sunday , 29 October 2017

Meet father of British-Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua

Tope Alabi October 29, 2017

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua and his Nigerian dad, Robert Joshua posed for a photograph after his victory over Carlos Takam in the 10th round of their match last night.

Source: ( Linda Ikeji )

