MISS NIGERIA 2017: Organisation hosts Nigerian Media, Announces 2017 Casting Call Dates

The Miss Nigeria Organisation, operated and managed by Times Multimedia (a division of Folio Media Group), on Saturday 28th October 2017 hosted members of the Nigerian press at a special breakfast session. The meeting which held at My Coffee, Ozumba Mbadiwe Victoria Island, Lagos, was well-attended by journalists from the country’s leading media houses as well bloggers. The aim was to celebrate members of the Nigeria press as they have played very important roles in helping the Miss Nigeria Organisation achieve its goals over the years.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Times Multimedia, Enyinne Owunwanne reaffirmed the commitment of the pageant to its founding values. According to her, the organisation remains committed to empowering Nigeria’s young women beyond beauty through the Miss Nigeria pageant which began in1957. Speaking further, she added that “this commitment has resonated through the years in our work with young women who have participated in the pageant and gone on to become role models for other Nigerian women. It therefore remains our driving motivation this year to continue to provide young women with a platform to achieve the things they are most passionate about. Therefore our focus is not on physical appearance alone, but on women who are intelligent, socially responsible, and committed to making a difference in our country”.

For this year’s event, Time Multimedia intends to have each State represented by its indigene. To do this, they have launched a digital Pan-Nigerian call-to-entry campaign, supported by in-person casting calls in key cities across the nation. The casting call tour for this year kicks off in Abuja on Tuesday November 7th, 2017, and then will proceed to Port-Harcourt on Thursday November 9th, before rounding up in Lagos on Saturday and Sunday November 11th – 12th. The combination of the digital call-to-entry campaign and in-person casting call across major Nigerian cities is to ensure adequate representation across all 37 states in this year’s pageant.

Meanwhile, registrations for Miss Nigeria 2017 are still ongoing. Interested applicants into the Miss Nigeria 2017 competition must be female Nigerian citizens between the ages of 18 and 25 years. They must be of good health and character, must not be married, mothers nor pregnant. They must also speak fluent English and not have any visible tattoos or body piercings.

Interested young women living outside the country and with valid Nigerian citizenship can also apply. To do this, applicants should submit a 2-minute video clip stating their name, age, occupation, a brief background and reasons why they wish to become Miss Nigeria 2017 competition. They should upload to YouTube and send the link to us via email at [email protected]. Or they can upload a 60-sec video clip to Instagram with the #MissNigeria2017and tag @missnigeriaorg. Successful candidates will be contacted on the next steps. Entry forms are available for purchase on www.missnigeria.ng for N5, 000 only. For more information on how to register, click on the call to entry tab on the website. Should you have further enquiries or require clarification please send an email [email protected] or via telephone on 0809 081 5695. You can also follow our social media pages listed below for more updates and exclusives.

