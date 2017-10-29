Why models become actors –Mr. Nigeria

So many Nollywood actors were once big time models and Emmanuel Ikubese, the current Mr. Nigeria and Mr. World Africa explained why he and the likes of Alex Ekubo, Bryan Okwara, Gbenro Ajibade and IK Ogbonna, didn’t find it difficult going into the make-belief industry.

Ikubese who is also a United Nations Millennium Development Goals ambassador said, “Models can be likened to footballers and at some point, they become too old to compete with younger boys. I started modelling when I was about 17 years old because I have the stature and I could do catwalks very well. I am not saying that there are no older models but if you look at it closely, especially in the international scene, you would not see a 32- year- old man modelling.

“If you have a talent, you can use modelling as a platform to launch your talent in either acting, music or any other sector. If you can put it into use, you can do a lot more because as a model, things you can do are limited. Acting in a film is different from walking on the runway. As an actor, I can touch lives and that makes me happy as a person. It is one of the things I love to do. As a model, you are not doing that and it is not fulfilling because you would just look good to sell someone’s product. Before I ventured into acting, I used to sing and I was also a disc jockey. The way I got into acting was even divine because I went for auditions and before long, I was called to play several roles. If I were to choose which I love to do the most, I would definitely go for acting.”

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: