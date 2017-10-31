Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Monkey pox recorded in Benue state (Photos)

OGA October 31, 2017

A suspected case of the dreaded disease called monkey pox has been recorded in Benue state, Gboko community, the ancestry home of the Tiv people and located in Benue North West Senatorial Zone.

 

The town is known for trading heavily in Bush animals like monkey, grass cutter and antelope, which are commonly associated with monkeypox.

The Nation gathered that a 40-year-old woman was seen with the symptoms around Agedam area in Gboko Tuesday.


At press time effort were being made by her relations to convey her to the hospital for proper diagnosis.

