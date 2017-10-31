Monkeypox Recorded In Benue State

The highly dreaded monkeypox disease has been recorded in Benue State, a development which has sparked tension in the state.

According to a The Nation report, a suspected case of the dreaded disease called monkey pox has been recorded in Gboko, Benue state.

Gboko is the ancestry home of the Tiv people and located in Benue North West Senatorial Zone.

The town is known for trading heavily in Bush animals like monkey, grass cutter and antelope, which are commonly associated with monkey pox.

The Nation gathered that a 40 year old woman was seen with the symptoms around Agedam area in Gboko Tuesday.

At press time effort were being made by her relations to convey her to the hospital for proper diagnosis.