NAFDAC reduces product registration fee by 50%

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control ( NAFDAC ) has reviewed its registration fees by 50 per cent as part of new measures to ease the production of foods and drugs in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the acting Director General, Mr. Ademola Mogbojuru the decision of the agency on Monday in Minna at a NAFDAC Stakeholders Consultative Forum for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in support of the Federal Government’s initiative on the ease of drug business.

The DG said, “We have arrived at some measures. Now, discount will be applied to companies with staff strength of five and below. The discount is 50 per cent of the original tariff on product registration and this takes effect from the date of approval.

“The registration fee for sachet water which was N31,750 is now slashed by 50 per cent, making it N15,875, while that of food which was N52,750 is now N26,375 after 50 per cent slash.

“The entire process of attaining NAFDAC registration licence should not exceed 90 days; the registration process of bakery should not exceed 30 days and products registered under this scheme will be granted registration listing licence for operation.”

Represented by the agency’s Director of Special Duties, Abubakar Jimoh, the acting DG said the measures were aimed at promoting small and medium enterprises and to assist businesses to grow in the country.

Mogbojuru said the agency had begun the listing of products for a period of two years renewable afterwards.

He warned members of staff of the agency to stop frustrating registration processes by clients.

In his remarks, the Niger State Coordinator of the agency, Mr. Anikoh Ibrahim, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to enable the issue of health safety to succeed.

Ibrahim also promised to operate an open-door policy that would enable people to register their products as and when due.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper)

