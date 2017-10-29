Namibians Deal With American Singer, Omarion for disrespecting them

This was how American singer, songwriter, actor and dancer, Omarion, was dealt with by Namibians for his performance at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek on 27th October, 2017.This was how American singer, songwriter, actor and dancer, Omarion, was dealt with by Namibians for his performance at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek on 27th October, 2017.

The Singer was accused of refusing to show up at a press conference and Namibians paid him back in kind by not showing up to his concert.

Days before the concert, Omarion had said he was so excited about the prospect of performing in the country, and could not wait to see the Namibian people.

He also appeared in a video where he called on all his fans to see him perform live in the Land of the Brave, which went viral on social media.

Tickets for the concert were sold at N$250 (N6400), N$450(N11,400) for Golden Circle and N$1,000(N25,300) for VIP tickets.

