The critically acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards will end after its sixth season next year, following claims of s*xual misconduct by its lead character Kevin Spacey.

The Emmy Awards winning series has commenced shooting for its Season 6 before news broke that Kevin Spacey may have sexually assaulted a 14-year-old Anthony Rapp in 1986. Spacey who plays Frank Underwood in the political drama released a statement saying he cannot recall the incident but apologized and blamed it on alcohol while coming out for the first time as a gay man. The statement has been criticized by industry insider as insincere and hollow.

Although House of Cards plot was heading towards a climax, the series had always found ways to redirect it for each new season. A statement by the production companies reads:

‘Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.’

source: Thenet.ng

