Here are Nigerian celebrities who lit up the runway at Lagos Fashion and Design Week

At the just concluded Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017, some celebrities strutted their stuff on the runway for some of their favourite designers, who showed up at the annual fashion event.

1. Agbani Darego

The Former Miss World, Agbani Darego walked on the runway of the HLFDW. She walked first for the Maybelline collection, before stunning the audience as she stepped out in a bridal gown from Andrea Iyamah.

2. Jim Iyke

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke was on the runway for Menswear designer, Johnson Johnson and did admirably well.

3. Denrele Edun

Media personality, Denrele Edun walked the runway for Kinabuti on day 1 of the Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week and brought his character to the runway.

4. Toolz

When the so exciting About that curvy life collective showed, voluptuous OAP, Tolu Oniru-Demuren stomped as one of the plus size models and she looked stunning.

5. Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade

Osas walked for DNA by Iconic Invanity on her birthday and her walk was full of sass and body confidence.

6. Beverly Osu

The former BBA finalist walked the runway for Kiki Kimanu in a zebra print gown with red trimmings.

7. Dija

Mavin records artist, Dija performed for the models wearing Sunny Rose and walked the runway in an outfit by the brand as well.

The compilation is courtesy Stargist

