Nigerian couple welcome a set of triplets after 11 years of marriage

A River state based man, Charles Ojieh, and his wife have welcomed a set of triplets after 11 years of waiting. Their friend, Ross Alabo-George, who shared their story online, wrote;

“Congratulations to my friends Mr. & Mrs. Charles Ojieh. After 11 years of patiently waiting…

Only a God like God can do this. #Triplets”.

-Nairaland

