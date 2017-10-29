Nigerian guy proposes to his lady with arrest prank, she cries for almost 9 minutes (Photos/Video)

She cried for almost 9 minutes…..

A Nigerian man faked his arrest just to propose to his girlfriend!

In the video that has gone viral, the man apparently faked being arrest and called his girlfriend who arrived the scene and while negotiating with the police, turned around only to see her man on the ground with a knee on the ground and a ring pouch in his hands, and immediately he popped the words, the young lady started to cry for minutes and afterward accepted his proposal.

Watch the proposal video below or here

