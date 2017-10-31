Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Nigerian Lady Calls Out Man Who defiled Her In Lagos (Photos)

Young October 31, 2017

A 21-year-old Nigerian lady, identified as Nwafor Eurel has shared photos and narrated how a man brought thugs with him and allegedly defiled her in Alaba, Lagos state.

She narrated her ordeal in a video she shared on social media and revealed that all efforts to get justice has proved abortive as the man keeps bribing police officers.

She wrote:

“MY NAME IS NWAFOR EUREL ON AUGUST 26 2017 I WAS SEXUALLY DEFILLED BY A PARTICULAR MAN MR TONY, WHO IS ALSO A MUDERER ND ALL EFFORTS TO BRING THIS MAN TO BOOK HAS PROOVED ABBORTIVE BECAUSE THIS MAN KEEPS BRIBING ALL THE POLICESTATION FROM THE DPO OJO STATION UP TO THE ZONE 2 POLICESTATION OBALANDE PLEASE HELP ME,THIS CRIMINAL ALSO COLLECTED ALL MA PROPERTIES PLEASE PLEASE

#please help me bring this mr Tony to justice he is a defiler”

Nigerian Lady Outs Man-YBL

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

See how students placed ‘charms’ in front of lecturers office in UNN

Some frustrated students of the Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, UNN, Enugu State, have …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946