A 21-year-old Nigerian lady, identified as Nwafor Eurel has shared photos and narrated how a man brought thugs with him and allegedly defiled her in Alaba, Lagos state.

She narrated her ordeal in a video she shared on social media and revealed that all efforts to get justice has proved abortive as the man keeps bribing police officers.

She wrote:

“MY NAME IS NWAFOR EUREL ON AUGUST 26 2017 I WAS SEXUALLY DEFILLED BY A PARTICULAR MAN MR TONY, WHO IS ALSO A MUDERER ND ALL EFFORTS TO BRING THIS MAN TO BOOK HAS PROOVED ABBORTIVE BECAUSE THIS MAN KEEPS BRIBING ALL THE POLICESTATION FROM THE DPO OJO STATION UP TO THE ZONE 2 POLICESTATION OBALANDE PLEASE HELP ME,THIS CRIMINAL ALSO COLLECTED ALL MA PROPERTIES PLEASE PLEASE #please help me bring this mr Tony to justice he is a defiler”

-YBL

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: