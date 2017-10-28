Nigerian man gets slammed after he shared a guide on ‘how to r*pe’ on social media

A Nigerian man who allegedly gave advice on how to r*pe on Facebook has just been called out by a lady named Gift Chinonyerem.

Gift took to her Facebook page to share a screenshot of a r*pe advise a man gave on the platform.

According to the man named Enyeobi Donatus who gave the advice on how to r*pe speaking from the experience, he got from carrying such out in the past, told closet defilers to ‘make sure they punch their victims in the neck, so they can be unconscious’, before carrying out the crime.

Calling him out, Gift wrote;

“Look at the “advice” a man gave to fellow men on a post where a woman killed a man who defiled her.

I’m not enraged or disgusted. I’m just in despair.

Despair that this one has a mother.

Despair that this one has actually punched and defiled a woman.

Despair that this man and his ilk are getting bolder in this lawless country of ours. No be rant we go rant? What else?

Despair that he has empowered hundreds of defilers like him.

Despair that your daughters may end up with him.

Instead of holiday lessons, enroll your daughters in self defence classes.

Instead of makeups, buy them tasers and pepper sprays. Nkwucha aburo ujo.

Then for God’s sake teach your sons that …

I don’t even know what to type. How do you teach someone not to punch and r*pe women? How?”

Source – Gistreel

