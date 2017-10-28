It was gathered that the girl who lost the money given to her by her father to buy round cotton, was approached by Barau as she tried identifying the car she boarded. Tests carried out at Federal Medical Center, Asaba confirms there was indeed a penetration.

“ABDUCTED AND defiled FOR SIX DAYS BY A ROUGE NIGERIAN POLICE MAN.

Maryam Yusuf was just 14years old, an indigene of Kano state living with her parents in Asaba, Delta state. She does attend Islamic school in cable area known as Hausa quarters in Asaba, Delta state.

Maryam was sent by her father to Onitsha form Asaba on 14th of October 2017 to buy round cotton but unlucky for her she lost the money while on transit. During her efforts to identify the vehicle she boarded, while standing by the road side, she was approached by one corporal Barau Garba (mopol) with service number 275601 from MOPOL 7 Sokoto state who was on a special duty in Anambra, his team were attached with OKPOKO police divisional headquarters, Onitsha.

The rouge police corporal approached the teenage girl asking her of what happened, as the small girl explained to him how she lost her money on transit and her need to go back home, the police man Barau Garba deceived her by asking her to join him on his motorcycle so that he can take her back home.

Instead of taking the teenage girl back home to her parents safely, this Nigerian police corporal decided to abduct her and took her to a temporary police base and locked her up in his room and maliciously defiled her for six (6) good days. This police man defiled this teenage girl until her v**ina raptured.

For these six agonizing days, innocent Maryam was begging him to take her home but he refused. His waterloo reached its peak when on the 5th day, in the middle of the night the innocent Maryam took his mobile phone and called her father to come to her rescue.

Maryam was taken to hospital on 25th October 2017 (yesterday) by a good samaritan because the police in accord with the DPO of OKPOKO division are not forthcoming with her case. They want to cover up the case, especially as they told the father that the issue have to be forgiven since ‘they’ both the rouge police corporal Barau Garba and them are all of northern origin.

Attached here is the hospital patient card where innocent Maryam was taken and various tests were conducted, and it was ascertained she was defiled beyond human imagination and left with a raptured v**ina.

The IGP have to use a holistic approach to root out these bad eggs amongst the Nigerian police, just like how a sixty years old woman

Who died from the police corruption, this Maryam Yusuf was defiled and humiliated by the same Nigerian police man.

Justice must be done here.

