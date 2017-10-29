Sunday , 29 October 2017

Nigerian student breaks 69 year-old record at University of Ibadan

October 29, 2017

A 2013 Mass Communication graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka and a 2016 graduate of Ibadan School of History (Department of History), Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, identified as Ozibo Ekele broke a 69-year-old record of the school where he finished top of the Faculty and Department with a B.A. (First Class Honours) and a CGPA of 6.6 out of a possible 7.0.

With this, he became the first person to graduate with First Class Honours in the 69-year-old Department. Some of the prizes he also won include; Best Graduating Student of both Faculty of Arts and Department of History; Dr. Robert Bradbury Memorial Prize; Irving and Bonar Prize; Oba Lipede Prize; CUSO Nigeria Limited Prize; J.A. Atanda Memorial Prize; and Omoyisola Atanda Memorial Prize in History.

Source: ( Linda Ikeji )

