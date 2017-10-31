Nigerians Drag British Footballer Who Called ‘Ojuelegba’ Crap After It Was Used By Anthony Joshua As His Ring Walk Music

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua used Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ as his ring walk music during fight with Cameroonian-French professional boxer Carlos Takam on Saturday night.

For his fight against Carlos Takam on Saturday, October 28, the 28-year-old walked out to the ring to Wizkid’s hit record ‘Ojuelegba’.

The Olympic medalist was well cheered when his name was mentioned at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff where the fight is holding.

“Oh Anthony Joshua,” the crowd sang as he walked to the ring.

British footballer, Joey Barton seem to not like the song and called it ‘crap’.

“Love @anthonyfjoshua but ring walk music is crap. Needs to get a decent DJ sharpish. 70,000 in Cardiff. Get @stereophonics or @Manics on 👊🏻”

Here is his tweets and some of the reactions that followed:

