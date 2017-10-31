Tuesday , 31 October 2017

“I Have No Rift With Buhari, What You Have Been Reading Is Fake News”- Tinubu (Video)

Young October 31, 2017

The APC leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday paid a courtesy visit to Pres. Buhari at the Aso Villa where they both went into closed door meeting, after the meeting, he was stopped by the newsmen to know the outcome of their meeting and also they took turn to ask if in deed he has a rift with the president based on how the cabals, in response he said, ” I have no rift with the government and how its been run, I have full assurance and believe in Pres. Buhari, all what you have been reading about Pres. Buhari is fake news”.

Watch the video below.

Source – Nairaland

