Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reportedly lost her dad to the cold hands of death last night. The actress who shared a photo of a glowing candle in the dark, confirmed that her dad is indeed dead.

The Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman is currently in a mourning state.

It would be recalled that just few days ago popular actress Toyin Abraham lost her beloved father too.

She shared a photo with she caption: “Rest on Dad.”

Here’s what she shared:

source: Instagram

