Nothing wrong with copying Olamide – Skales

Better known as Skales, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng’s grass to grace story like a movie script. It was so terrible that at a time Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo paid for his music video when he didn’t have money.

Things were even tougher for him while growing up in Kaduna. The singer once said he used to sleep in a shopping complex with his mother. The father left them when he was very young, he said.

He told Sunday Scoop that whenever he thinks of what he went through in the past, it motivates him to aims to work harder.

“I was born and brought up on the streets. All I am doing right now is what I learnt on the streets. The streets made me a go-getter because I don’t want to go back to the place I used to be.

“On the streets, I learnt that you should always try your best to be somebody in life. This is the reason I am working hard because life on the streets is not an easy one. Once you’ve managed to sail through, you just want to be more successful,” Skales stated.

He maintained that being on the streets didn’t mean one has no class, nothing that the street also produced top musicians like Olamide, Lil Kesh and 9ice, among others.

Reacting to speculations that his latest music video, Agolo, was a ‘photocopy’ of Olamide’s Wo, he Shake Body crooner said there was nothing bad if artistes inspired each other.

“Because artistes inspire each other, I will never go against anyone who says I copied Olamide. He has always motivated me. I recently told the story of how he paid for my music video. He also told me that I have inspired him in so many ways. But he was not the first person to shoot a street video. Before I even released the video, we had a conversation about it.

“I didn’t try to copy anyone; it was just an inspiration. Next year, I plan to do more music that is relatable to the people on the streets because, at the end of the day, they are the people we do music for,” he added.

Source: Punch

