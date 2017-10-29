There is nothing wrong in me copying Olamide – Skales

Singer Skales has reacted to claims that the concept behind his latest video AGOLO was copied from Olamide’s WO.

In his words:

“Because artistes inspire each other, I will never go against anyone who says I copied Olamide. He has always motivated me. I recently told the story of how he paid for my music video. He also told me that I have inspired him in so many ways. But he was not the first person to shoot a street video. Before I even released the video, we had a conversation about it.

“I didn’t try to copy anyone; it was just an inspiration. Next year, I plan to do more music that is relatable to the people on the streets because, at the end of the day, they are the people we do music for,” he added.

If you recall, Controversial music critic, Osagie Alonge called out Skales for copying Olamide’s viral street video for “Wo”.

He took to microblogging website, Twitter to share his opinion. He tweeted and shared photos to back himself up.

The tweet reads;

“Must you shoot a street video cos Olamide just did? Must you wear a waist purse just because Olamide just did?”

Skales didn’t take lightly to the accusation of creative plagiarism… he responded, saying,

@OsaGz make I run into u for any event first u go yarn facts to my face wit ur ugly krokro monkey face ….facts!! Make I catch u

U just f**ked with the wrong person make I no run into you ….. I go reconstruct that ur ugly krokro monkey looking face …hater

My ppl it’s time 2 stop payn attentn to ds f**k boy @OsaGz …he is not a real critic ..he is a a*s kisser and a punk…..

@OsaGz this is d last time u shld ever talk bout anytin that has to do with me or my music.. if not if u here say I dey somewhere run & hide

Last warning

Thank you my people for the love and support on this …it’s time that punk with no real facts shut up yes u @OsaGz ..make I catch u

People shared their opinions on the issue… See some below…

Noble Igwe had this to say; Osagie, I don’t it’s fair to say that @youngskales copied @olamide_YBNL tho. Everyone has shot a street video

@Alliehs Really? Had no idea Olumide invented street video shooting and he’s the only one who can do it. Same with the purse.

@AyodeleSagoe Imitiation is the best form of flattery

-Gistreel

