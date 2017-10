“Now rain can fall everyday in lagos” – Alhaji Tekno Has He Acquires A 2017 Wrangler Jeep

Nigerian superstar & Made Men Music Group artist Tekno has bought himself a new whip, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

The “Duro” crooner revealed this on his Instagram page with the above photo and the caption:

Finally got one for me self! Now rain can fall everyday in lagos

Congratulations to him! It is well deserved.

source: Instagram

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: